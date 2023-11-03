Last Call: TV Latina’s Festival FAST

Registration for TV Latina’s Festival FAST, which kicks off Tuesday, November 7, and runs until Wednesday, November 8, is closing soon. Register for free here.
TV Latina’s Festival FAST is a free event focusing on the growing FAST and AVOD sectors in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, offering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors.
We have 11 fantastic speakers lined up for this event. You can see the full agenda below. The panels and keynotes will be streamed live and then will be made available on-demand.
Don’t miss out on hearing insights from some of the leading FAST and data analytics players from Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.
Tuesday, November 7
9 a.m. Mexico City, 10 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires
Aline Jabbour, director of business development for Latin America, Samsung TV Plus
10 a.m. Mexico City, 11 a.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires
Jorge Balleste, VP of content partnerships, TelevisaUnivision
11 a.m. Mexico City,12 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires
Adriana Frías, VP of business development for Mexico, OTTera
12 p.m. Mexico City, 1 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires
Fernando Muñiz, director of distribution and strategic partnerships, TV Azteca
1 p.m. Mexico City, 2 p.m. Miami, 4 p.m. Buenos Aires
Session: Distributor opportunities in the FAST space
Jimmy van der Heyden, sales manager, CDC United Network
Francisco Villanueva, VP & COO, SOMOS Distribution
Wednesday, November 8
9 a.m. Mexico City, 10 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires
José Calderoni, senior VP of streaming for Latin America, Paramount
10 a.m. Mexico City, 11 a.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires
Gachi Ciurluini, VP of content strategy, Canela Media
11 a.m. Mexico City,12 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires
Carlos Fernández, CEO, THEMA America
12 p.m. Mexico City, 1 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires
Session: State of FAST channels in Latin America
Alejandro Rojas, VP of applied analytics, Parrot Analytics
Luciano Zarlenga, Chief Analytics Officer, BB Media