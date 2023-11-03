Last Call: TV Latina’s Festival FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for TV Latina’s Festival FAST, which kicks off Tuesday, November 7, and runs until Wednesday, November 8, is closing soon. Register for free here.

TV Latina’s Festival FAST is a free event focusing on the growing FAST and AVOD sectors in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia, offering keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors.

We have 11 fantastic speakers lined up for this event. You can see the full agenda below. The panels and keynotes will be streamed live and then will be made available on-demand.

Don’t miss out on hearing insights from some of the leading FAST and data analytics players from Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.

Tuesday, November 7

9 a.m. Mexico City, 10 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires

Aline Jabbour, director of business development for Latin America, Samsung TV Plus

10 a.m. Mexico City, 11 a.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires

Jorge Balleste, VP of content partnerships, TelevisaUnivision

11 a.m. Mexico City,12 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires

Adriana Frías, VP of business development for Mexico, OTTera

12 p.m. Mexico City, 1 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires

Fernando Muñiz, director of distribution and strategic partnerships, TV Azteca

1 p.m. Mexico City, 2 p.m. Miami, 4 p.m. Buenos Aires

Session: Distributor opportunities in the FAST space

Jimmy van der Heyden, sales manager, CDC United Network

Francisco Villanueva, VP & COO, SOMOS Distribution

Wednesday, November 8

9 a.m. Mexico City, 10 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires

José Calderoni, senior VP of streaming for Latin America, Paramount

10 a.m. Mexico City, 11 a.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires

Gachi Ciurluini, VP of content strategy, Canela Media

11 a.m. Mexico City,12 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires

Carlos Fernández, CEO, THEMA America

12 p.m. Mexico City, 1 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires

Session: State of FAST channels in Latin America

Alejandro Rojas, VP of applied analytics, Parrot Analytics

Luciano Zarlenga, Chief Analytics Officer, BB Media

Register for FREE here.