Letterkenny to Wrap with Season 12

The 12th season of Letterkenny, which will be its last, is to debut on December 25.

Letterkenny, which marked Crave’s first-ever original series, premiered in 2016. It has a U.S. streaming deal with Hulu as well. In all, the show has run for 75 episodes and eight specials.

The Canadian series is created by and stars Jared Keeso and is produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games and Crave.

“Letterkenny is a pop culture, Canadian TV phenomenon, and while we’re sad to see Wayne and his buds leave our screens, we’re excited that the laughs and ass-kicking live on with Crave fan-favorite Shoresy,” said Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming at Bell Media. “Thank you to Jared Keeso and our partners at New Metric Media and Play Fun Games for bringing Crave audiences into the wickedly funny, small-town Canadian world of Letterkenny over 12 seasons.”