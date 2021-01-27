Thursday, January 28, 2021
New Letterkenny Merchandise License Deals

Kristin Brzoznowski


New Metric Media has lined up a number of merchandise license deals for the Crave original comedy series Letterkenny.

Licensees include Funko, known for Funko Pop! figures and pop culture consumer products; Ripple Junction, specialists in retail TV/film apparel and accessories; and High Roller Games, a games-focused company that specializes in custom original board games, card games and puzzles.

“We’re delighted to partner with Funko, Ripple Junction and High Roller Games to help amplify the Letterkenny brand, strengthening the fervor and excitement for the series/providing a tangible way for Letterkenny fans to connect with the show,” said Mark Montefiore, president of New Metric Media. “We’re looking forward to working with these creative, pop culture brand visionaries as well as pursuing other merchandising opportunities with like-minded brand partners.”











