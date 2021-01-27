Caracol & Mediapro Studio Enter Content Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Caracol Televisión and The Mediapro Studio have inked an agreement for the production of premium television content for the international market.

The first project to come from the new partnership will be Las Cheers, a 60-episode series created by Héctor Rodríguez. Featuring music and drama, Las Cheers is centered on the life of a group of cheerleaders from a humble neighborhood who dream of representing their country at the Olympics.

Lisette Osorio, VP of international sales at Caracol Televisión, said: “Caracol Televisión strengthens its brand every day worldwide, connecting with key allies to produce stories that transcend markets. Working hand-in-hand with The Mediapro Studio, joining creative forces to present Cheers, represents a step forward in our goals.”

Juliana Barrera, director of content of The Mediapro Studio, added: “Cheers has all the elements required to captivate audiences: love, music, dance and the chase of big dreams, universal themes for a wide spectrum of online audiences aligned with the style of quality content we produce in The Mediapro Studio. We are proud that this series will inaugurate our collaboration with Caracol Televisión from which we hope new projects will soon emerge.”