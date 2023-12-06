Crave, New Metric Media Team with Jared Keeso

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the success of Letterkenny and Shoresy, Crave and New Metric Media have made an exclusive content deal with creator Jared Keeso.

The deal encompasses 49 new episodes for Crave, including Letterkenny spin-offs, along with the development of brand-new series. In addition to the content commitment, the companies will continue to collaborate on existing and new ancillary brand extensions, including merchandise and live productions.

New Metric Media handles the international distribution for Letterkenny and Shoresy and has licensed it in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany and Scandinavia. For any new projects to come out of this comprehensive pact, Bell Media is the distributor, while New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent.

“We are thrilled to extend the legacy of Jared Keeso through this creative pact with our partners at New Metric Media,” said Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming for Bell Media. “Letterkenny and Shoresy are consistently among the most-watched series on Crave, which is a testament to Jared’s creative vision and keen ability to create groundbreaking, culturally relevant content. This deal marks a starting point of what’s sure to be another defining era in comedy.”

“We are excited to break new comedic ground on this landmark pact with creative powerhouse Jared Keeso and our content partners at Crave,” commented Mark Montefiore, founder and CEO of New Metric Media. “This deal exponentially builds our 360-degree comedy ecosystem strategy for many years to come.”