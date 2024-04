ADVERTISEMENT

Bell Media has launched ten English- and French-language FAST channels, featuring entertainment, factual, news and sports programming.

“With the debut of our FAST channels, Bell Media is once again growing and deepening relationships with our audience by taking compelling stories to Canadian consumers wherever they are,” said Sean Cohan, president of Bell Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with FAST platforms to offer new opportunities to advertising partners to engage their target audiences, drive outcomes, and measure campaign success.”

The ten new FAST channels are accessible to viewers through LG Channels and soon via their Samsung TV Plus channel guides.

The English-language channels are CTV @Home, featuring a variety of CTV’s lifestyle programming; Corner Gas Channel, with the comedy series as well as its spin-off, Corner Gas Animated; CTV Gridlock, with classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire series of Heavy Rescue: 401; CTV Laughs, with sitcoms, roast battles and stand-up; The Mightiest by CTV, with stories from Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes and The Mightiest; CTV News, including content from CTV National and CTV Local News, Power Play, Question Period and W5; and TSN The Ocho, home to unusual sports and competitions, including kickball, table tennis, ultimate frisbee, slippery stairs, cornhole and more

The French-language channels are Noovo télé-réalités, with reality shows from Québec and abroad, such as Cauchemar sur L’autoroute and Panique 401; Noovo cinéma, offering a selection of films in French, from romantic comedies to thrillers; and Noovo comédies, with comedy shows, such as Ça C’est Drôle and many other Quebec titles.