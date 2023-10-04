Sean Cohan to Lead Bell Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Cohan is to assume leadership of Bell Media and join the BCE leadership team on November 1, following the retirement of Wade Oosterman.

Cohan previously held a 15-year tenure at A+E Networks, ultimately assuming the role of president of international and digital media. Most recently, Cohan was chief growth officer and president at Nielsen.

He will also serve as an executive officer to BCE.

Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, said: “On behalf of everyone at Bell I want to thank Wade for his leadership in making Bell a strong competitor in Canadian communications and media. Over the years, Wade has done outstanding work to advance Bell’s Strategic Imperatives, as well as playing a key role in the transformation of Bell Media with a focus on content leadership and digital innovation. Wade will remain in his role as vice-chair at BCE and Bell Canada until early January 2024 and will provide support to the new president of Bell Media to ensure a smooth transition.”

Bibic added: “I look forward to working with Sean as he leads the Bell Media team in delivering the most compelling content across every platform. Sean and his leadership team will be responsible for Bell Media’s portfolio of premier entertainment, news and information assets. These industry-leading platforms include CTV, Canada’s most-watched network for 22 years; CTV News, Canada’s most-watched news; TSN and RDS, the top English and French-language sports broadcasters in the country; and Crave, the leading Canadian-owned streaming platform.”