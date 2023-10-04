Jason Simms Joins Connect3 Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Connect3 Media, part of the Cineflix Media group of companies, has appointed Jason Simms to the newly created role of managing director.

Simms will focus on growing the company’s slate through working in partnership with creatives, existing IP rights-holders and commissioning executives worldwide to identify and develop new content, utilizing a range of financing models, including international co-productions and presales. Simms will join C3 in early November from Sky Studios, where he has been serving as director of international scripted programming. He previously served as director of drama and comedy for Sky Vision and was senior VP of global acquisitions at Fox Networks Group.

Pablo Salzman, president of C3 Media, said: “C3’s success is built on bringing together talented creative people to develop, finance and produce successful shows for the global market. Jason’s experience, skills and personality fit right into this model, and his joining the team will expand the business and help greenlight more fantastic content.”

Simms added: “Pablo and the C3 team have already built a fantastic track record in developing, producing and delivering highly distinctive, premium scripted and non-scripted projects to international partners. Shows like So Long, Marianne and Kings of Coke highlight C3’s creative ambition, nimble deal-making and globally-facing outlook. I am delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting stage in its journey and really looking forward to helping Pablo and the team grow the slate, develop new relationships, and take the company to the next level.”