Festival FAST Adds TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste

Jorge Balleste, VP of content association at TelevisaUnivision, has been added to the speaker roster for TV Latina’s Festival FAST, taking place November 7 and 8. You can register here for free.

He is responsible for negotiating and acquiring a diverse range of content genres for ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, as well as for its linear networks such as Univision, UniMás and Galavisión. These genres include movies, scripted series, factual programs, sports events, documentaries, foreign series, children’s shows, reality programs and various formats. In his role, Balleste develops business connections with major Hollywood studios, content producers and distributors. Additionally, he has played a pivotal role in overseeing the management of over 40,000 hours of content for ViX.

TV Latina’s Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the rapidly growing FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market and Iberia. The event will include engaging keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. The event will be streamed live and will be accessible on-demand at www.FestivalFAST.tv.

The FAST Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción and Festival de streaming.

The roster of speakers already announced includes Paramount’s José Calderoni in Latin America and Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour. Stay tuned for speaker updates in the coming weeks.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the Festival FAST is free, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach executives who subscribe to our five daily newsletters. Our virtual festivals attract an average of 1,700 participants!

You can sign up for your free registration here.

For sponsorship opportunities, please go here.