SPI International Aligns with United Group

SPI International, a CANAL+ company, has struck up a carriage deal with United Group in southeast Europe for a portfolio of FilmBox channels and on-demand selection.

The collaboration brings SPI International’s channels FilmBox Premium and FilmBox Extra to a wider audience across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The partnership brings United Group subscribers content through FilmBox Premium in the basic offer and FilmBox Extra in the extended package.

Additionally, a catalog of FilmBox on-demand titles is added to EON Video club portfolio.

Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International, said: “We are truly excited about joining forces with United Group to bring our world-class content to even more viewers across the Balkans. Our FilmBox channels and FilmBox On Demand catalog have a lot to offer to United Group subscribers, from blockbuster movies to captivating series, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-quality entertainment that resonates with audiences globally.”

Suzana Radošević, content management director at United Group, said: “This collaboration refreshes our channel portfolio as well as the content in the EON Video Club with new, exciting movies and series. With our EON, the most popular TV platform in southeast Europe that turns every TV into a Smart TV, providing the best entertainment, diverse and personalized TV content for every member of the family, this collaboration represents a winning combination and best experience for our users.”