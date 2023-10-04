Nicely Entertainment Brings New Releases to MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment is set to bring a slew of brand-new releases to MIPCOM, including the Denise Richards-led holiday romance A Christmas Frequency.

In the film, a young radio show producer sets her recently separated boss up on live-on-air dates but accidentally falls for one of the contenders.

Super Icyclone has been presold to Germany, Italy and Canada. The film follows climatologist Jill Sanders (Brigette Kingsley) as she receives weather data indicating the formation of an unimaginably powerful storm system.

Vanessa Shapiro, Nicely’s CEO and founder, said: “As a company, we’re thrilled to be producing an average of 20 original films per year. This year, we’ve hit 25 originals. Diversifying our portfolio has always been part of our long-term growth strategy, and we are so excited by how the film plays and cannot wait to release it in the U.S.”

One Perfect Match stars Merritt Patterson and Joshua Sasse. The Holiday Proposal Plan is also on the slate, as well as the company’s first cozy mystery The Abigail Mysteries. Reporting for Christmas and The Art of Christmas make up more holiday titles from the company.

Nicely also heads to the market having recently closed a variety of international deals. A Christmas Frequency and Reporting for Christmas have been secured with Hulu, along with a package of Christmas titles with Australia’s Foxtel. Reporting for Christmas has also been picked up with ITV (U.K.) and NRJ12 (France), and The Art of Christmas has also been sold to RTS (Switzerland) and AB3 (Belgium). Romance at the Vineyard and Romance in Hawaii have been sold to France’s M6, Czech Republic’s FTV Prima, MENA’s Italia Film, Poland’s BB Media and Belgium’s RTL.

More titles from the company’s MIPCOM slate include A Christmas Vintage, Labor, Lies & Murder, Christmas at the Amish Bakery, The Christmas Venue and A Perfect Christmas Pairing.