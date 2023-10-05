October/MIPCOM Digital Editions Now Available

The October/MIPCOM digital editions of World Screen—including a special report on FAST and interviews with RTL Group’s Thomas Rabe, Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Gerhard Zeiler and Gordon Ramsay, among others—TV Kids, TV Drama, TV Real, TV Formats, TV Latina and TV Listings are now available.
World Screen
On the FAST Track: FAST is the latest disruption that everyone in the ecosystem is working to come to grips with, from distributors of scale to AVOD platforms, legacy pay-TV channel operators and smart-TV manufacturers. Plus, interviews with RTL Group’s Thomas Rabe, Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Gerhard Zeiler, Gordon Ramsay, FOX Entertainment’s Rob Wade and Pluto TV’s Olivier Jollet, as well as a special report with Bedrock’s Jonas Engwall.
TV Kids
Co-Production Models; Preschool Trends; AVOD Buyers. Plus, interviews with Disney Branded Television’s Ayo Davis, Superprod’s Clément Calvet & Jérémie Fajner, Rainbow’s Iginio Straffi, pocket.watch’s Chris M. Williams and Common Sense Networks’ Eric Berger; highlights from the TV Kids Screenings Festival; and in-demand preschool and comedy shows.
TV Drama
Funding Models; Crime Dramas. Plus, interviews with Universal Television’s Erin Underhill and Media Res’s Michael Ellenberg.
TV Real
Distribution Strategies; Lifestyle Shows. Plus, interviews with NHU’s Jonny Keeling and Nat Geo explorer Bertie Gregory, as well as highlights from the TV Real Screenings Festival.
TV Formats
Game Show Trends. Plus, an interview with FOX Entertainment’s Rob Wade, as well as highlights from the TV Formats Screenings Festival.
TV Latina
Distributors in Europe. Plus, interviews with Movistar Plus+ International’s María Valenzuela, Zeppelin’s Miguel Martín, Perfil falso’s Pablo Illanes, Telefilms’ Tomás Darcyl and Record TV’s Delmar Andrade.
TV Listings
Program listings for some 100 IP owners at MIPCOM, with interactive links to Screening Rooms.
TV Kids Guide
Profiles of top children’s programming distributors.
TV Drama Guide
Profiles of leading distributors of drama.
TV Kids BLE Special Report
L&M Trends.