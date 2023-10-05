Festival FAST Sets Panel on Distribution Opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Latina’s Festival FAST, to be held November 7 to 8, will include a panel on opportunities for distributors in the FAST space, featuring CDC United Network’s Jimmy van der Heyden and SOMOS Distribution’s Francisco Villanueva. Registration for this free event is available here.

Van der Heyden is sales manager at CDC United Network. In collaboration with CDC’s managing partner, Erik Jensen, he oversees the strategic distribution of the company’s diverse portfolio. His key responsibilities include leading the development and execution of the company’s FAST and AVOD strategies.

Villanueva is VP and COO at SOMOS Distribution, focusing on commercializing premium television programming. The company benefits from the extensive expertise of its management and sales team, with industry knowledge and partnerships. Additionally, he serves as VP and COO at SOMOS Show, a company dedicated to producing, promoting, and marketing public shows, including musical events, among others, across the Americas.

TV Latina’s Festival FAST in Spanish will explore the rapidly growing FAST and AVOD segment in Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market, and Iberia. The event will include engaging keynotes and panels featuring leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives, and distributors. The event will be streamed live and will be accessible on-demand at www.FestivalFAST.tv.

The FAST Festival joins previously held events, including the TV Latina Festival, as well as the Festival de producción and Festival de streaming.

Van der Heyden and Villanueva join the roster of speakers already announced: Paramount’s José Calderoni in Latin America, Samsung TV Plus’s Aline Jabbour and TelevisaUnivision’s Jorge Balleste. Stay tuned for speaker updates in the coming weeks.

