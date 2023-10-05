BBC Studios Promotes for Scripted & Factual

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has elevated Chris Kinsman and Rebecca Ransley to the newly created roles of senior VP for factual and senior VP for scripted, respectively, within the content sales markets for EMEA.

Kinsman and Ransley will lead the teams responsible for co-production and finished tape sales across all EMEA markets, setting the sales strategy and directing co-production and content financing opportunities for their respective genres.

Both are based in London and report to Nick Percy, president of global markets.

Kinsman has spent almost 20 years nurturing key strategic relationships for the EMEA region at BBC Studios. Having worked across sales and co-productions in France and content sales in Italy and Iberia, he then went on to lead the Western Europe content sales team for factual.

Ransley has managed sales teams across multiple EMEA markets, working with both local and global partners. She has worked closely on BBC Studios’ scripted output and its sales strategy across EMEA, ensuring a natural progression into her new role.

Percy said, “Both Chris and Rebecca bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles, which have been created to reflect the evolving needs of our business. With these promotions, I am delighted to be able to recognize the quality of their leadership and the strength and expertise of our sales teams.”

Kinsman added, “For a number of years, Rebecca and I have worked alongside each other, so we’re delighted to be jointly leading the integrated EMEA sales team with these new roles, and we’re looking forward to unlocking further opportunities for our world-class factual and scripted programming.”

Ransley said, “With BBC Studios’ ambitious growth plans and growing pipeline, it’s the perfect time to have refreshed our team structure in line with the company’s objectives, allowing closer and richer conversations with our partners.”