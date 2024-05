ADVERTISEMENT

Driven by library gains and a post-Hollywood-strike boost, Lionsgate’s television group saw its profits rise by 83 percent in Q4.

Lionsgate spun off Lionsgate Studios, consisting of its motion picture and TV production segments, as a separate publicly traded company earlier this month, holding an 87 percent stake.

Lionsgate reported Q4 revenues of $1.1 billion and a net loss of $39.5 million. Library revenues hit a record $339 million. Lionsgate Studios reported revenues of $879.9 million, an increase of almost 7 percent. Motion picture revenues were down 23 percent to $410.6 million. Television production revenues rose by 61 percent to $469.3 million while, segment profit increased 83 percent to $52.6 million.

Media networks revenues fell by 7.1 percent to $361.5 million, as U.S. streaming revenue growth was offset by declines in domestic linear and LIONSGATE+ revenues. Segment profit declined by 28.4 percent to $52.5 million.

“We reported strong financial results in the fourth quarter to wrap up a great year in which we completed four major transactions, moved closer to a value-defining separation of our studio and STARZ businesses, grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office and grew our film and TV library to record levels,” said Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios CEO Jon Feltheimer. “With the launch of Lionsgate Studios as a pure play, publicly-traded company earlier this month, we have an opportunity to shine a light on the value of the content we are creating, owning and delivering while taking an important step forward in preparing for the anticipated full separation of our studio and STARZ businesses by the end of the calendar year.”