BBC Studios Taps Channel 4’s Nick Lee for Drama & Comedy

BBC Studios has named Nick Lee, head of acquisitions and international at Channel 4, as commercial director for drama and comedy.

Lee joined Channel 4 in 2013, holding a variety of roles within acquisitions before becoming head of acquisitions and international in 2021. Prior to Channel 4, he was acquisitions manager for TV series, feature docs and special interest at NBC Universal.

At BBC Studios, Lee will be responsible for developing the commercial strategy for the overall portfolio, leading on key partnership deals, driving new business and providing leadership and direction to commercial directors in drama and comedy. He will report to Saul Venit, COO at BBC Studios Scripted Productions.

The appointment follows Caroline Stone’s recent departure from BBC Studios.

Lee said: “I’m hugely proud of my achievements at Channel 4, and I now relish the chance to help shape the creative strategy of BBC Studios and work with its stellar portfolio of scripted producers.”

Mark Linsey, president of BBC Studios Scripted Productions, said: “I am so pleased to have Nick joining us at BBC Studios. He has a proven track record as an astute deal maker, and this, combined with his passion for drama and comedy, is going to make him a fantastic addition to the team.”