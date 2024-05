ADVERTISEMENT

STUDIOCANAL has appointed Isabelle Pain, previously content and strategy lead for Netflix France, as head of global acquisitions and analytics.

Pain will be responsible for setting the overall strategy for STUDIOCANAL’s film acquisitions. She will work with all STUDIOCANAL’s subsidiaries to run acquisitions across multiple regions through markets and festivals, as well as with all CANAL+ Group’s entities, its myCANAL platform and its channels in France and abroad.

As part of her previous role, Pain managed Netflix’s strategy and investment in local content (films and series) for the French territory. Part of her remit included evaluating STUDIOCANAL’s multiyear film licensing agreements (Pay1). Prior, Pain worked for Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles, from 2015 to 2021, in different roles the global acquisitions department. In her latest role there, she held the position of head of content for Prime Video Canada from 2019 to 2021. At Prime Video, she also worked on the acquisition of STUDIOCANAL TV series and films.

Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL, said: “We are delighted to have Isabelle Pain as head of global acquisitions and analytics for STUDIOCANAL’s films. The international expansion of STUDIOCANAL, which is already a leader in Europe, plus the growth of our cinema releases across an increasing number of countries, means we need to further strengthen our strategy around film acquisitions. In light of this, Isabelle’s expertise will prove essential, helping to strengthen the distribution of our content across all our regions and beyond.”

Pain added: “I’m delighted to join Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and the whole STUDIOCANAL team to develop global film acquisitions. I’m honored to join STUDIOCANAL and the CANAL+ Group at this time of strong international expansion. Throughout my career in acquisitions and content strategy, I’ve noted the excellent reputation STUDIOCANAL enjoys, as well as its special relationship with talent. I’m proud to join a European group with international reach, recognized for its top-quality storytelling.”