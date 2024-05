ADVERTISEMENT

Mediacorp has named Jacqui Lim, who has worked for media agency networks such as Havas Group, Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group, as chief commercial officer.

Effective June 3, Lim’s appointment is aimed at driving revenue growth and unlocking new business opportunities for the company. Lim will be instrumental in charting a roadmap for boosting revenue streams, developing a commercial strategy aligned with Mediacorp’s efforts to constantly innovate and augment its offerings for audiences and advertisers. She will lead the commercial group in revenue generation and client engagement, collaborating with business units and partners to provide targeted solutions across Mediacorp’s IPs and platforms.

Most recently, Lim served as CEO of Havas Media Group and regional chief growth officer of Havas Group.

Tham Loke Kheng, CEO of Mediacorp, said: “Partnerships are key to unlocking new commercial success. I believe Jacqui will bring her business and creative acumen to continue delivering innovative and targeted solutions for our clients across our wide range of content, talent and platforms.”

Lim said: “I am thrilled to join a forward-thinking company that is focused on securing its position as a leading integrated player in the competitive media landscape. I look forward to working with Team Mediacorp to deliver synergistic business results and provide the most effective, complete and targeted solutions for our clients.”