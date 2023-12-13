Wednesday, December 13, 2023
French TV Export Awards Name Winners

Alexa Alfano 3 hours ago Top Stories


The 20th TV Export Awards in France have crowned the 2023 winners, among them MIAM! distribution’s Edmond and Lucy.

The 52×12-minute children’s series won in the animation category of the awards, which aim to highlight the accomplishments and expertise of French distribution companies.

Other nominees in the category were Cyber Group Studios’ Gigantosaurus (season two) and Millimages’ Molang (season four).

ARTE Distribution’s The Latest Secrets of Hieroglyphs won in the documentary category, while Newen Connect’s HIP season two won for fiction.

Fellow nominees for the former category included France tv distribution’s Apocalypse: The Fall of Hitler and Terranoa’s Jurassic Cash. The latter’s other program nominees were France tv distribution’s Vortex and STUDIOCANAL’s Infiniti.

Nominated titles were determined by the program’s sales per hour of program time. The winners of each category of the TV Export Awards were then determined by the vote of international buyers invited to the 2023 Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz.











