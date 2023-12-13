ABS-CBN Names New Global COO

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolando “Jun” Del Rosario, Jr. has been appointed as the new COO of ABS-CBN’s global group, effective January 1.

As the new global group COO, Del Rosario will oversee all of ABS-CBN’s international subsidiaries and manage The Filipino Channel (TFC), its global flagship brand. He will lead ABS-CBN’s global group in achieving its objective to deliver meaningful stories and showcase Filipino talent across multiple platforms and through events for Filipino and international audiences.

Del Rosario’s new post will be concurrent with his role as the managing director of ABS-CBN International (North and Latin America). He steps into his new role starting next year, following the early retirement of Aldrin M. Cerrado, current ABS-CBN global COO.

Del Rosario is bringing to his new post over 30 years of experience in the media industry. Starting as an entrepreneur who built his own cable company in the Philippines, Del Rosario joined ABS-CBN International in 2004, moving to senior management positions in the ABS-CBN group of companies.