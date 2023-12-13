FOX Entertainment Signs Deal with Oliver Hudson

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment and actor and producer Oliver Hudson (The Cleaning Lady, And Just Like That…) have entered a broadcast direct deal that will see him develop comedy and drama projects for FOX.

Hudson will work with his producing partner John Stalberg and FOX Entertainment, which will fully own and distribute any series created under the agreement.

Separately from the deal, Hudson and Joe Buck are currently developing the animated comedy Daddy Issues for FOX, with FOX Entertainment and its Emmy-winning studio Bento Box Entertainment producing. The series is inspired by the podcast that follows the true-life experiences of Buck and Hudson as they try to survive being dads, husbands and best friends.

“I have been lucky enough to work in front of the camera with Michael Thorn and his team and am now looking forward to collaborating with them to bring my ideas to life with FOX, a network that’s unafraid to push the boundaries to tell stories that entertain and dig into the complexities and quirks of the human condition,” Hudson said. “I have always enjoyed both comedy and drama, so it’s exciting to tackle both as potentially one of the best producers this planet has ever seen!”

“Oliver is a talented, versatile actor and an inspired storyteller who brings an incredible amount of energy to everything he does,” added Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at FOX Entertainment. “We are excited to build on our relationship with him and tap into his intense creativity to jointly develop and produce premium dramas and comedies that further grow FOX Entertainment’s robust slate of owned series.”