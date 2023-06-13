MIAM! distribution Picks Up It’s my body!

ADVERTISEMENT

MIAM! distribution has added to its lineup the feminist animation It’s my body!, aimed at teens and adults.

Produced by 2 minutes and Magneto and co-produced by Arte, the series has garnered over 60 million views for season one. It was designed for arte.tv and online media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Adapted from the book by Ovidie and Diglee, the 2D series wittily questions prejudices and taboos about sex and fights against sexual diktats. Season two introduces ten new episodes to further challenge sexual stereotypes and societal expectations.

It is directed by Ovidie and Josselin Ronse and written by Ovidie and Sophie-Marie Larrouy.