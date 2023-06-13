Wolfgang Link Departs ProSiebenSat.1

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolfgang Link, former chief entertainment officer and CEO of Seven.One Entertainment Group, has decided to exit ProSiebenSat.1 as of July 15, after 14 years with the company.

As part of a strategic realignment of the group and a focus on the core entertainment business, ProSiebenSat.1 Group CEO Bert Habets will directly manage the entertainment segment in the future. Link will remain with the company as an advisor until at least the end of the year.

As a member of the executive board, Link was responsible for the entertainment segment and was also CEO of Seven.One Entertainment Group. Until his appointment to the executive board in March 2020, he held various management positions at ProSiebenSat.1. Most recently, Link was responsible for the complete takeover of Joyn.

Dr. Andreas Wiele, chairman of the supervisory board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, said: “On behalf of the entire supervisory board, I would like to thank Wolfgang Link for his outstanding work and commitment to the company over the many years of his tenure. For example, he brought successful formats like The Voice of Germany and The Masked Singer to Germany and led the company from a pure free TV provider to a digital, platform-independent entertainment company. Wolfgang Link is leaving the company on the best of terms, and I also personally wish him all the best on his future path.”

Wiele continued: “The reorganization of the executive board is the logical consequence of the focus on the entertainment business. Here, Bert Habets can set new accents as CEO. The downsizing of the executive board is also in line with the group-wide transformation program to optimize structures and costs.”

Habets said: “ProSiebenSat.1 continues to be an entertainment icon. I am certain that we will make the most of this company’s great potential if we act decisively and consistently, despite the difficult market environment. The transformation of the Group is essential, and we will continue to invest heavily in local and international content in the future.”

Habets continued: “Through Wolfgang Link, ProSiebenSat.1 has built up many excellent stars and talents like Joko & Klaas, produced top-class local content and created an innovative content house. I thank Wolfgang for the cooperative partnership and look forward to having him continue with us as an advisor.”

Link added: “I look back on the past 14 years with great gratitude. Together with a great team, we have written a piece of entertainment history. I say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all colleagues, artists, producers, advertisers and business partners who have accompanied me on this fantastic journey. It was and is a great privilege to inform and entertain Germany with great content every day. I look forward to continuing to serve ProSiebenSat.1 as an advisor.”