FM:stories, the mentoring program from Fiction Magnet, a joint venture between ndF and ZDF Studios, has opened applications for its second round, in cooperation with the Seriencamp Conference.

The call for applications is open to up-and-coming writers of any age. The prerequisite is that an audience must have already been reached with text, whether through a poetry slam, theater play, screenplay, advertising copy or other method. It is open to any genre, spanning high-end drama, comedy and documentary.

FM:stories is intended to be a partner and mentor beyond just the submitted series that will be developed. It will offer a look into Fiction Magnet productions. ZDF Studios will provide insights into the international marketing of serial formats, and ZDF will give insight into its talent development program.

The mentoring program also includes participation in a selection of exclusive workshops at the Seriencamp Conference, which is taking place from June 5 to 7 in Cologne, Germany.

The deadline for submissions is May 12. Those selected will be notified on May 27.

FM:stories was held for the first time as part of the conference last year.

Jessica Hölzl, one of last year’s winners, said, “Mentoring not only greatly expanded my network, but above all helped me to sharpen who I am as an author and how I can utilize my individual strengths in the future.”

“ndF was incredibly open and trusting; from day 1, we were allowed to get a taste of everything, and our individual strengths and requirements were encouraged,” said Elena Carina Lorscheid, another participant of last year’s program. “I had a great time and would recommend anyone to apply for the program!”