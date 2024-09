ADVERTISEMENT

Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group’s chairman and CEO, is lined up to give a keynote interview at the forthcoming 40th edition of MIPCOM CANNES.

The session will explore Dungey’s approach to storytelling and creative leadership and explore the future-facing global production strategies behind one of the world’s most high-profile and prolific studios.

“Channing Dungey continues to inspire and outpace everyone in her creative path as one of the most prolific television execs of our time,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIP LONDON. “She’s a development executive to the core. As this is Channing’s first-ever MIPCOM, we couldn’t be more excited to finally welcome her onto the Cannes world stage to share her vision at Warner Bros. for developing timeless content for international audiences.”

Staged as a fireside chat in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals on Monday at 4:20 p.m., the keynote forms part of the C-Suite Conversations series.