The MMATV channel has expanded its global presence to 12 more territories through a launch on the LG platform.

The channel, which features mixed martial arts content, is now available in over 14 countries total, including Italy, France, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, the U.K., the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg and Norway.

This marks the first time LG has coordinated a global channel launch with a platform. It has future plans to expand MMATV into Australia as well.