Friday, September 1, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Merzigo & FOX Turkey Renew Pact

Merzigo & FOX Turkey Renew Pact

Kristin Brzoznowski 13 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Merzigo has renewed its agreement with FOX, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company Turkiye, to monetize its content for digital platforms.

Extending the agreement for a further three years, the partnership sees all of FOX’s channel content portfolio managed on digital channels under the responsibility of Merzigo.

Yigit Dogan Celik, Merzigo’s chairman, said, “We have been collaborating with FOX for a considerable time. The extension of our agreement once again demonstrates the productivity and trust that underline this collaboration for both parties.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Nielsen: Consumers Continue to Struggle with Discovery

Amid an abundance of on-demand content, viewers are spending 10.5 minutes per session deciding what to watch, according to Nielsen's 2023 State of Play report.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.