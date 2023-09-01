Merzigo & FOX Turkey Renew Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Merzigo has renewed its agreement with FOX, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company Turkiye, to monetize its content for digital platforms.

Extending the agreement for a further three years, the partnership sees all of FOX’s channel content portfolio managed on digital channels under the responsibility of Merzigo.

Yigit Dogan Celik, Merzigo’s chairman, said, “We have been collaborating with FOX for a considerable time. The extension of our agreement once again demonstrates the productivity and trust that underline this collaboration for both parties.”