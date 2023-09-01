Warner Bros. Discovery Expands Unifi Pact in Malaysia

ADVERTISEMENT

Four HBO-branded channels and the HBO GO streaming service are rolling out on Unifi TV in Malaysia, marking an expansion of the company’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

With the addition of HBO, HBO Family, HBO Hits and Cinemax to Unifi TV, WBD now has nine channels on the Malaysian platform. Unifi TV Pack subscribers will be able to access all four for free for 30 days, beginning today. HBO GO will become available next month. HGTV and Cartoon Network were added to Unifi TV in August.

Shonali Bedi, head of affiliate distribution and digital partnerships for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong at WBD, commented: “WBD’s content portfolio with Unifi is going from strength to strength. With the addition of the HBO channels on Unifi TV and HBO GO, more fans in Malaysia will be able to enjoy HBO’s unique brand of premium entertainment than ever before. HBO GO offers subscribers a chance to download and stream the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences, with movies and series across genres—drama, comedy, kids, factual, lifestyle and more—anytime, anywhere.”

Anand Vijayan, Unifi’s executive VP, added: “We are pleased to work with Warner Bros. Discovery once more to expand our international channel selections for all Unifi TV customers. These movie channels will be a great addition to our lineup, bringing our offerings to 77 channels. Through this partnership, we are strengthening Unifi TV’s international channel and streaming app offerings, which already include global streaming partners and enhancing online content and entertainment options at affordable prices for all Malaysians. To thank our loyal customers, we will offer these channels as a 30-day free preview to all Unifi TV Pack subscribers from September 1.”