Banijay France Sets New Management Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay France has put in place its new management team, with Sébastien Petiot as COO and Delphine Plantive as director of editorial strategy and new business.

Both roles are effective from September 1 and report to Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the recently appointed president and CEO.

As COO, Petiot will join Laroche-Joubert in responsibility for defining Banijay France’s strategy and supporting all 15 labels within the French portfolio, which produce a diverse lineup of over 2,670 hours of programming each year. Most recently, Petiot spent six years with ITV Studios France, ascending to the role of COO. He started at Adventure Line Productions (ALP) in 2006, where he held the position of managing director for eight years, and at one time, was with TF1 as head of non-scripted and artistic director.

Plantive will be working to ensure the smooth editorial coordination of all Banijay France’s companies, including initiating partnerships and bringing on board new talent and business opportunities for labels within the company. Plantive has been promoted from ALP, where she has been director of creation, development and diversification since 2011.

Laroche-Joubert said: “Sébastien and Delphine bring extensive industry experience and knowledge to their new positions, and these skills will be invaluable as we strive to meet our common objectives: to deliver outstanding growth, with a strong content offering across all platforms and to foster the best possible support for our producers, creatives and labels. These appointments cement my vision for the future of Banijay France, and I’m excited for the successful future ahead.”