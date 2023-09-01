Keshet International Launches New Production Venture in Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

Keshet International (KI) is launching a stand-alone scripted production company in Germany, Keshet Germany, to be led by Axel Kühn and Christina Christ as joint managing directors.

The move follows on the launch of Keshet Tresor Fiction (KTF), the scripted division it established five years ago as part of Tresor TV. Keshet Germany will build on the successes of KTF—which has included the German adaptations of Stockholm and How to Dad—while continuing to develop and produce original scripted series and films for the German and international markets.

To lead the team, Christ has been promoted from her current role as KTF’s director of fiction programs. Kühn will continue as managing director of KI’s Tresor TV.

Keshet Germany will employ all staff currently working for KTF, including producer Tina Hechinger, head of production Bernd Krause and script consultant Konstantin Kühnle.

KI’s CEO, Keren Shahar, said, “I am incredibly proud of what Christina and Axel and all the team at Keshet Tresor Fiction have achieved in the five years since we launched the scripted division in Germany specifically to leverage KI’s scripted catalog there. Their hard work, determination and sheer talent for what they do have propelled our scripted operations in Germany forward, and I look forward to seeing what comes next from them and Keshet Germany!”

Kühn and Christina Christ added, “How time flies when you are having fun! Relaunching as a standalone scripted production company demonstrates how successful our scripted strategy here in Germany has been so far, with high-quality successes like Der Schatten, Unter Freunden stirbt man nicht and How to Dad to show for our efforts. Our focus at Keshet Germany will be on rebooting internationally recognized IP like Keshet’s False Flag and Dr. Mabuse while also reimagining characters of cultural significance in Germany, like legendary pirate Klaus Störtebeker.”