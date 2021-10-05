Keshet International Unveils Fall Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Keshet International (KI) has revealed its fall 2021 slate ahead of MIPCOM, including newly acquired dramas, factual series and formats.

Among the newly acquired titles is Blue Moon, an action-packed crime procedural produced by AetiosProductions for Club Illico. The series follows bomb expert Justine Laurier who inherits her father’s ethically dubious private security firm.

“This fast-paced, all-action French-language drama combines Justine’s emotional journey with the explosive realities of undercover missions,” says Rose Hughes, VP of sales at KI.

The Perfect Dessert from Keshet Broadcasting and July August Productions is inspired by the internet trend of creating stylish confections. “Beautiful, escapist and aspirational, this brand-new format is also emotional—you really care about the contestants competing and their creations,” says Hughes.

Furia (Fury) is a political drama thriller that KI picked up earlier in the year. Produced by Monster Scripted and X-Filme Creative Pool, it centers on two people—with four different identities—who team up to take down a far-right terror cell.

Other acquisitions on KI’s slate are The Kidnapping of Phil Frisco (Glad IJs), a cautionary tale of a man who cares more for his employees than his own family; Dreaming of England, a coming-of-age comedy-drama that centers on 15-year-old Lena in a sleepy Swedish town; Pillow Talk (Makkari), a comedy-drama where each episode features a different couple and is set in just one room; Property Superstars, following the U.K.’s number one agent on Instagram; and Killer Camp, a horror-themed reality competition set in an ’80s American-style summer camp.

Titles picked up by KI earlier in the year that are set to launch at MIPCOM are Surrounded by Enemies, investigating right-wing extremist groups from within the movements; Journey, a comedy-drama following a road-trip across Iceland; The Women’s Balcony, a feel-good character-driven drama set in a close-knit neighborhood of Jerusalem; and Pørni, a comedy-drama centering on a single mom who puts everyone else’s needs first.

“We have a really high-caliber slate of foreign-language dramas from countries including Iceland, Norway, Belgium and Israel that have been wowing audiences,” Hughes says.

“We are proud to be unveiling our latest acquisitions to buyers,” Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president of distribution, added. “We take great pleasure in handpicking titles from all over the world that we really believe in, and our fall slate of foreign-language dramas does not disappoint. Not only do they each stand proud in their own right, these new shows also complement our current slate, ensuring that we really do have something to suit everyone’s needs and budgets, whether it’s ready-to-play content or formats.”