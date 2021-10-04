DAZN & YouTube Launch UEFA Women’s Champions League Coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

DAZN and YouTube have partnered to begin live broadcast coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League for fans around the world.

From October 5 through to the finals in May, all 61 matches will be available live on DAZN and free globally on DAZN’s new UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel. For the first time, fans across the globe will be able to follow every match throughout the entire season in one place for free.

Ada Hegerberg, all-time highest scorer in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Olympique Lyonnais star and DAZN’s first-ever season-long global women’s football ambassador, said: “I am thrilled about this partnership. For people to have access to our games wherever they are is a massive move in the right direction, which was long overdue in my eyes. And looking at the content DAZN is planning, to put the spotlight on players and stories across all places, will take things to the next level too. UEFA Women’s Champions League is coming close, and I can’t wait for this season to start and show the world what we are made of!”

DAZN has also unveiled its initial content, broadcast coverage, talent and social plans.

We ALL Rise With More Eyes is a campaign film conveying the brand’s belief in the ripple effect more visibility will have on taking the women’s competition to new heights. Building on this, DAZN is unveiling the next installment of We All Rise—a six-part series that will shine a light on women’s football in six influential European cities, from grassroots and local community to the professional game itself.

DAZN will also travel to a different city each week for its official Game of the Week to give viewers on DAZN and on YouTube an up-close and personal look at all aspects of the game. It will be hosted by a rotating group of faces from football and the wider sports and entertainment world.

DAZN has lined up an on-air team to cover women’s football that features dozens of professional commentators from all over the world—from former players to big names in football broadcasting across England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Portugal and Ukraine.

Beyond broadcast, DAZN is committed to keeping fans up to date on everything football with a stream of social content showcasing the breadth and depth of the women’s game across YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Additionally, a new global research report published by DAZN and The Female Quotient titled The Coverage Gap includes data across eight countries about the lack of regular women’s sports coverage (coverage defined here as broadcast, news and social), how that translates for consumers into ongoing barriers to viewership and why more visibility is critical to narrow and close the gap.