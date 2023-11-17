NFL Game Pass Lands in the U.K. & Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports streamer DAZN and YouTube have partnered to make NFL Game Pass available as a Primetime Channel in the U.K. and Germany.

NFL Game Pass will expand to other markets as YouTube rolls its Primetime Channel service out internationally. The NFL Game Pass subscription delivers a library of NFL game replays, Game in 40, Sunday in 60, RedZone, highlights, analysis, halftime shows and live games. (In the U.K., two live games shown on local television each week are only available on Game Pass 24 hours later.)

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, noted: “DAZN’s global partnership with YouTube underscores our commitment to making the premium sports content more accessible and engaging for fans. Launching our relationship by making NFL Game Pass available in the U.K. and Germany demonstrates the quality of content we plan to distribute via YouTube globally. DAZN Group, with its rich history in sports streaming, and YouTube, the premier online video platform, are the perfect partners to deliver real value for sports fans.”

Richard Lewis, director of partnerships for YouTube in the U.K. and Ireland, added, “This is exciting news for American football fans in the U.K. and Germany, who will now be able to enjoy seamless access, an expanded sports lineup and a frictionless subscription experience all within the YouTube app. This marks a significant milestone as our first premium sports launch internationally on YouTube, stepping beyond borders to bring the thrill of NFL to fans around the world. Our mission is to grow the NFL fan base globally and add value to our incredible partners by creating a community of passionate subscribers, transforming every touchdown and highlight into an unforgettable experience.”