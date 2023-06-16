Banijay France Backs Screen Line Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

ALP’s Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato have set up Screen Line Productions, a new scripted label that will sit within Banijay France.

Screen Line is developing original ideas as well as book adaptations, spanning a number of themes, notably youth-oriented, with a focus on character-driven content.

Laroche-Joubert and Lussato build on their expertise in producing some of France’s biggest non-scripted hits, such as Koh Lanta (Survivor), to create an ambitious portfolio of scripted series.

As part of the launch, the pair have appointed Lavinia Jullien as development executive.

Laroche-Joubert said: “Together, Frédéric and I are eager to develop our know-how in a new creative field, and with the launch of Screen Line, we are set to announce our first original series soon. During my career, I have created and adapted many formats from the world of entertainment, including Koh Lanta (Survivor) and Star Academy, with the commonality of all being popular formats. With our knowledge of this audience paired with production expertise, Screen Line is geared up to develop ambitious projects for a wide audience.”

François de Brugada, CEO of Banijay France, said: “Alexia and Frédéric have the experience and talent to find and tell the best stories in entertainment, and now in scripted too. The launch of Screen Line confirms Banijay France’s ambition to further grow in the field of scripted.”