Mediawan Completes Lagardère Studios Acquisition

Mediawan has completed its acquisition of Lagardère Studios, which has a presence in France, Spain, Finland and the Netherlands as well as Africa.

Lagardère Studios is made up of 25 companies, with more than 10,000 hours in its distribution catalog. Among its assets are Grupo Boomerang (Spain), Aito Media (Finland), Skyhigh TV (Netherlands) and Keewu (Africa).

Catalog highlights include the dramas The Eddy, Atlantique Production’s international co-production available on Netflix and directed by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle; DEMD Productions’ Tandem, broadcast on France 3; and Josephine Ange Gardien, with over 20 years and 100 episodes on TF1. In the way of factual, there are Imagissime’s miniseries Gregory, available on Netflix; Maximal Production’s C Dans L’Air, broadcast on France 5; Réservoir Prod’s Ca Commence Aujourd’hui on France 2; Recherche Appartement ou Maison on M6; and Aito Media’s The Night Patrol, which has had 400 episodes aired on Channel Four Finland.

“We are particularly proud today to be able to count on the many talents that form Lagardère Studios, and explore with them the many development opportunities that are offered to us everywhere in Europe, in all genres: drama, documentary and unscripted,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the board of Mediawan.