Banijay Reveals Leadership Plans for Creative Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has unveiled its leadership plans for Creative Networks, with James Townley and Lucas Green to lead the central content team.

Townley and Green will be tasked with driving a healthy IP pipeline, establishing, nurturing and protecting strong global superbrands, and collaborating with the group’s creative entrepreneurs. With Banijay Rights, the pair will launch new programming slates at all key international markets. Both will report to Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO.

Green will become global head of content operations, taking the helm of all superbrands and existing IP in the combined format catalog. His remit will cover Banijay’s 22-territory footprint to promote recommissions, reboots and returnability while ensuring integrity and consistency across adaptations and borders. He and his team will lead the interrogation of the catalog to explore further roll-outs and spin-offs.

Townley, as global head of content development, will take ownership of influencing and driving the development and creation of original unscripted IP across the group to ensure a strong pipeline of formats with international appeal. Further, he will manage internal creative incentivization and pilot schemes and targeted development for new platforms. In the new role, Townley will partner with Green to facilitate material sharing worldwide via internal systems and global internal events.

In addition to their dedicated remits, Green and Townley will oversee the group’s overarching marketing team, responsible for devising and executing the company’s targeted strategy to deliver high-profile, captivating 360-degree trade campaigns.

Bassetti said: “Creativity and innovation remain at the heart of our business as we continue to evolve and manage one of the most significant IP portfolios in the world. With our host of global super brands and ever-evolving pipeline remaining equal in importance, it was crucial we had a set of strong creative entrepreneurs at the helm to balance protection with growth. In James and Lucas, we have a first-class leadership team who can ensure both areas are prioritized as they set off on their independent missions to nurture format development, exploit our brands across the footprint and champion high-quality delivery across our client base.”

James Townley commented: “In our new capacity as a world leader, we are fortunate to work with some of the most talented, successful and diverse creatives in the industry. Creative Networks is here to strategically support, invest and further enhance the development of new ideas with the hope of fostering the super-brands of tomorrow. Supercharging and strengthening the IP pipeline is paramount to the business. Already the group has witnessed the likes of Big Brother, Temptation Island, Survivor and MasterChef captivate the world and with our strong global footprint and talent, the future looks incredibly bright.”

Lucas Green commented: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my three years so far at Banijay and I can’t wait to generate maximum creative value from the huge new formats arriving in the group. In our new department, we’re harnessing the best minds from both sides of the business to write the next chapter in the story of the world’s best formats.”