More Comedy Central Series Arrive on HBO Max

HBO Max has inked a non-exclusive licensing deal with Comedy Central for the streaming rights to five series from its library, including Chappelle’s Show.

Through this new deal, all seasons of Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Chappelle’s Show, Nathan for You and Reno 911! are now available for streaming on HBO Max. These series join upcoming seasons of The Other Two and South Side, produced by Comedy Central Productions as Max Originals, as well as the entire South Park library, with new episodes appearing on the platform 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central.

HBO Max is continuing to build on its lineup of iconic fan-favorite series, including the complete libraries of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, The Office (U.K.), The OC, Rick and Morty and Friends, all available on the platform.