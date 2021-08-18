AMC Studios to Open Three New Writers’ Rooms

ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of new highlights have been revealed across the AMC Networks bouquet at its TCA Summer Press Tour session, including the opening of writers’ rooms for Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Invitation to a Bonfire and Demascus.

AMC Studios will open a writers’ room to explore a potential new series based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches for AMC+ and AMC. This would be the second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe, following the recent green light for Interview with the Vampire.

A writers’ room is also being set for a potential new series, Invitation to a Bonfire. From creator and executive producer Rachel Caris Love (Physical, Circe, Moonfall, Blindspot), the hour-long series is based on the novel of the same name by Adrienne Celt and inspired by the famed Nabokov marriage. The project is being developed as part of AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop prospective series that, in success, move straight to series.

Under the same model, a writers’ room is being opened for the development of the potential new series Demascus. The half-hour series is executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) and created by writer and playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang).

Shudder has lined up the new original docuseries Behind the Monsters, which takes a deep dive into cinematic horror icons. Each of the six episodes will focus on a single horror character, including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead, and feature interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors and actors from the original films.

Also on Shudder, Slasher: Flesh & Blood debuts new episodes every Thursday through September 16. Creepshow has its season three premiere on September 23, and the original movie V/H/S/94 is lined up for October 6. Horror Noire has a new debut date of October 28.

For the streamer ALLBLK, there’s a second season of Terror Lake Drive. Written and created by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie, Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female brings a new unsuspecting tenant to the mystifying lakeside apartment complex that terrorized a mother and her young son in season one of the ALLBLK original series.

Also on ALLBLK, Social Society has been set for a September 6 premiere, while Lace, Covenant and Partners In Rhyme debut later in the fall.

On Acorn TV, My Life is Murder season two is in place to premiere on August 30, while part two of season 22 of Midsomer Murders comes exclusively to the service in the U.S. and Canada on September 27. The Acorn TV original Dalgliesh, adapted from P.D. James’s Adam Dalgliesh Mystery novels, premieres in November. Manhunt: The Night Stalker is slated to launch this fall.

On AMC+, the original series Kin is scheduled to make its debut on September 9, followed by Ragdoll season one on November 11 and Anna on November 18.

New episodes of The Walking Dead are slated to drop Sundays at 9 p.m. AMC and will be available one week early on AMC+. Ultra City Smiths is slated for both AMC and AMC+ to premiere on September 13. Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond launches on October 3, with the same one-week-prior availability via streaming. Same is the case with Fear the Walking Dead, which premieres its seventh season on October 17.

On BBC America, Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty debuts September 4, Doctor Who season 13 later in the fall and The Graham Norton Show season 29 on October 1.

Sundance Now has lined up Trial in the Outback for October 12, when all three parts will become available. All eight episodes of Cheyenne & Lola premiere on September 16. Season two of One Lane Bridge comes exclusively to the platform in the U.S. and Canada on October 7.

SundanceTV has set a September 9 launch date for True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here and an October 14 debut for True Crime Story: Indefensible.

WE tv will see a new season of Life After Lockup debut on August 27.