SPI Brings Docustream to Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands

SPI International/FilmBox has secured a deal to launch the ad-supported digital channel Docustream on the Samsung TV Plus streaming service in the Netherlands.

Starting this month, Samsung TV Plus users in the Netherlands will have access to hundreds of hours of documentaries. The agreement also includes the Filmstream channel, which features independent films and world cinema movies.

The deal marks Docustream’s debut with Samsung TV Plus in the Netherlands, while Filmstream is currently available to watch on select Samsung devices in India, the U.K. and Australia, with more launches to be disclosed soon.

Samsung TV Plus launched in the Netherlands earlier this year. The service comes pre-installed on Samsung smart TVs from 2017 onwards, and users are not required to register in order to stream the content offered.

Georgina Twiss, managing director for Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “It brings us great pleasure to expand our partnership with Samsung TV Plus to another key Western European market for SPI with the launch of our new documentary AVOD channel Docustream and the well-received Filmstream. Now, Samsung TV Plus viewers in the Netherlands can enjoy some of the best documentary features and world cinema gems acquired from top producers and distributors with specially curated Docustream and Filmstream programming slates.”