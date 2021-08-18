Adventure Time Spin-Off for HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max has given a series order to Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (working title), a half-hour animated series for young adults featuring characters from the original Cartoon Network hit.

The ten-episode series, produced by Cartoon Network Studios, will explore the relationship between the fearless sword-wielding adventurer Fionna and her magical best friend and talking cat Cake and the mysterious land of Ooo.

Adam Muto (Adventure Time, Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” said Billy Wee, senior VP of comedy and original animation at HBO Max. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world-class team.”

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said: “Adventure Time broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be. We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”