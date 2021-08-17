Robert Greenblatt in First-Look TV Deal with Lionsgate

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate has entered into a first-look TV deal with Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of NBC Entertainment and former chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Greenblatt will develop and produce TV projects for Lionsgate through his new production company, The Green Room.

Jon Wu will be joining The Green Room in October as producer and head of filmed content. Wu comes to The Green Room from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, where he was VP of film and television.

“I’m proud to welcome Bob to the Lionsgate family,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “During the more than 30 years I’ve known him, he has been associated with some of the most iconic television shows in history, and his creative talent relationships and instincts for great IP are second to none. He brings to our television business a major studio and world-class platform perspective that will help to continue driving our growth.”

“I’m honored to join Jon, Kevin, Sandra and the whole Lionsgate family in creating premium content for their expanding television slate,” said Greenblatt. “After working with them on hits like Weeds and Nurse Jackie, this felt like the most fitting and entrepreneurial creative home for my next chapter. I’m awed by their tenacity and track record as visionaries who are passionate about our business. I’m also thrilled to welcome Jon Wu to the new company, and I look forward to our collaboration with all of the Lionsgate teams.”

Greenblatt launched his career at Fox Broadcasting, rising to head of prime-time programming. Showtime hired him to helm and rebrand the company in 2003. He joined NBCUniversal in 2011, where he served as chairman of NBC Entertainment. He later became chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, where he accomplished a reorganization of HBO and the Turner Networks and the successful launch of HBO Max.