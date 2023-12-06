The Morning Show, Succession Lead Critics Choice Awards Nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Morning Show leads the TV contenders for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nominations, followed by Succession with five nominations.

A Small Light, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Loki, Reservation Dogs and The Bear tied with four nominations each.

The contenders for best drama series are The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Loki, The Morning Show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Succession and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

In the performance categories for drama, the nominees are Kieran Culkin for Succession, Tom Hiddleston for Loki, Timothy Olyphant for Justified: City Primeval, Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, Ramón Rodríguez for Will Trent and Jeremy Strong for Succession. Also in the category are Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Aunjanue Ellis for Justified: City Primeval, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, Keri Russell for The Diplomat, Sarah Snook for Succession and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.

The comedy contenders are Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows.

The performance nominees for comedy include Bill Hader for Barry, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Kayvan Novak for What We Do in the Shadows, Drew Tarver for The Other Two, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai for Reservation Dogs. Also nominated are Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Bridget Everett for Somebody Somewhere, Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs and Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face.

Limited series nominees are Beef, Daisy Jones & the Six, Fargo, Fellow Travelers, Lessons in Chemistry, Love & Death, A Murder at the End of the World and A Small Light.

In the TV movie category, the nominees are The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Finestkind, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, No One Will Save You, Quiz Lady and Reality.

Performance nods for limited series or TV movie went to Matt Bomer for Fellow Travelers, Tom Holland for The Crowded Room, David Oyelowo for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tony Shalhoub for Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Kiefer Sutherland for The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial and Steven Yeun for Beef. The category is rounded out by Kaitlyn Dever for No One Will Save You, Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry, Bel Powley for A Small Light, Sydney Sweeney for Reality, Juno Temple for Fargo and Ali Wong for Beef.

The nominated foreign-language series are Bargain, The Glory, The Good Mothers, The Interpreter of Silence, Lupin, Mask Girl and Moving.

Nominees for animated series are Bluey, Bob’s Burgers, Harley Quinn, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Young Love.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on January 14.