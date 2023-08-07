WGA & AMPTP in Stalemate

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest meeting between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has failed to move negotiations forward.

Ellen Stutzman, chief negotiator for the WGA, and Tony Segall, WGA West general counsel, met with Carol Lombardini, president of the AMPTP, and AMPTP staff on Friday for what was to be a confidential sidebar to discuss resuming negotiations.

Topics included—at the AMPTP’s insistence—press blackouts. A potential negotiation protocol and a preview of the issues each side intends to bring back to the table upon resumption were also on the table.

“As of now, there is no agreement on these items because the AMPTP said they needed to consult with their member studios before moving forward,” the WGA negotiating committee said in a statement.

The note went on to say that though there was an emphasis on the need for a press blackout, the “studios are leaking to the press,” and therefore, the WGA has disclosed discussions from the meeting:

“First, Carol informed us that the DGA deal would be the deal on any pattern issues. She stated they were willing to increase their offer on a few writer-specific TV minimums—and willing to talk about AI—but that they were not willing to engage on the preservation of the writers’ room or success-based residuals. She did not indicate willingness to address screenwriter issues, Appendix A issues, and many of the other proposals that remain on our list.

“On behalf of the guild, Ellen reiterated the expectation that all the fundamental issues over which writers have been striking these past three months would be addressed in this new contract and that no segment of the membership would be left behind.

“Ellen made clear that, in addition to a comprehensive response from the AMPTP on our proposals in all work areas, we will need to address issues arising from the strike, including a health care benefit extension and additional plan funding, reinstatement of striking writers, and arbitration of disputes arising during the strike. We will also seek the right for individual WGA members to honor other unions’ picket lines as they have honored ours during this strike.

“Carol’s response—something she repeated three times during the meeting—echoes what was written in the AMPTP press statement yesterday: ‘People just want to get back to work.’

“We agree, with the caveat that those conditions that have made writers’ jobs increasingly untenable must first be addressed. Your committee remains willing to engage with the companies and resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers, even with this early confirmation that the AMPTP playbook continues. But rest assured, this committee does not intend to leave anyone behind or make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.”