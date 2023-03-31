ScreenHits TV Inks Deal for In-Car Portal with Porsche

ADVERTISEMENT

ScreenHits TV, founded and led by Rose Hulse, has signed a deal with Porsche to provide a portal for customers to access their favorite streaming platforms in their cars, beginning with the Cayenne model year ’24.

This marks the first global deal to put TV streaming into cars in 56 territories. The new car app will enable vehicle owners to safely access streaming and live TV on four premium Porsche brands across the majority of the Porsche Connect territories.

ScreenHits TV allows users to find the right films and TV content from the leading streamers they subscribe to and better manage their growing subscriptions. The app is currently available in 59 markets and in 30 languages, with more than 1,000 premium streaming catalogs and FAST channels.

“Consumers subscribe to amazing content and want to be able to access that content no matter where they are, and I am so honored that ScreenHits TV can provide that access to consumers, whether in their home, on the go or in their car, and it is such a privilege to be able to provide drivers with an alternative to handheld devices in their car to view content in between charging and waiting times or during long journeys for the passenger,” said Hulse.

She continued, “It has been such an honor to work with Porsche on bringing video streaming to vehicles, and I congratulate large companies, like Porsche, in supporting female innovation in the automotive industry. I will forever be grateful to Porsche and the VW group for the opportunity to provide our premium product to their customer base.”