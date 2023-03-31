Warner Bros. Discovery, ZDF Studios & More to Attend Content Budapest

ADVERTISEMENT

Content Budapest has unveiled additional speakers, buyers and co-producers set to attend the event in June, including Warner Bros. Discovery, ZDF Studios, RTL Hungary and more.

Newly confirmed speakers are Dorota Eberhardt, content strategy director at Warner Bros. Discovery Poland; David Ciaramella, communications manager at K7 Media; and Ivana Mikovic, managing director and co-founder of Firefly Productions.

Among the newly revealed delegates are ZDF, Telewizja Polska, United Media, 4Digital Media Limited, Mega Max Media, Nea Tileorasi SA—Star Channel, Network 4 Hungary, Parade Media, Productions Racines Sarl, RTL Hungary, SIA Tet, Star Channel and Malyatko-TV.

Content Budapest 2023 is taking place from June 27 to 29 at the Kempinski Hotel. The conference’s agenda is designed to stimulate business throughout Central and Eastern Europe while connecting the international programming community with the local market.