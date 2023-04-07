Content Budapest Confirms Participating Companies, New Speakers

Friday, April 7, 2023
Jamie Stalcup


Content Budapest, running from June 27 to 29, has confirmed 128 participating companies from around the world, along with a host of new speakers and buyers.

Among the confirmed companies to attend the event are Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, AMC Networks International, A+E Networks, ZDF Studios, Rai, atv, CJ ENM and BossaNova.

New speakers who have joined the lineup are Bill Wijdeveld, VP of platform content services at M7 Group; Mustafa Alpay Güler, board member and managing director for international at BluTV; Krisztina Gallo, head of international co-productions at Paprika Studios; and Amit Devani, director of insights for EMEA at Parrot Analytics.











