Content Budapest Confirms Participating Companies, New Speakers

Content Budapest, running from June 27 to 29, has confirmed 128 participating companies from around the world, along with a host of new speakers and buyers.

Among the confirmed companies to attend the event are Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, AMC Networks International, A+E Networks, ZDF Studios, Rai, atv, CJ ENM and BossaNova.

New speakers who have joined the lineup are Bill Wijdeveld, VP of platform content services at M7 Group; Mustafa Alpay Güler, board member and managing director for international at BluTV; Krisztina Gallo, head of international co-productions at Paprika Studios; and Amit Devani, director of insights for EMEA at Parrot Analytics.