MIPTV Spotlight: Nicely Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment has on offer Romance at the Vineyard, a new film starring Susie Abromeit and Tim Ross that is set to debut in the U.S. on the Great American Family channel.

Another romance, Dance of the Heart, stars Kelley Jakle and was shot on the islands of Hawaii. A Perfect Christmas Pairing, the company’s latest holiday romance, takes place entirely on a vineyard and features Ansley Gordon.

“All three of these films not only focus on fun and easy-viewing romances, we deliberately set them in beautiful locations that allow our viewers to escape with the characters,” says Vanessa Shapiro, CEO. “Whether a Napa Valley vineyard or a Hawaiian resort, the locations and imagery of Nicely’s films are equally as important as the stories themselves.”

“Nicely’s main focus is to bring cozy, feel-good content to the global marketplace,” she adds.