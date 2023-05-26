Friday, May 26, 2023
Content Budapest Pitch Finalists Unveiled

Jamie Stalcup 2 hours ago Top Stories


The finalists for the Content Budapest Series Pitch 2023 have been unveiled, with 14 projects from Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Israel and Turkey.

The Ukrainian finalists include Alchevsky’s Mystery from LLC Ideas Bank, PARTYZANKY from Film.UA, Odin’s Eye from United Heroes and Undercover Gladiator from Starlight Media.

The finalists from Hungary are Chopin from MMC Fiction and Balassa Films, Fata Morgana from Oble Studios, The Border from Film.UA and Drugi Plan and Rumbarumbamm from Proton Cinema.

From Lithuania, Pace Colour’s Running in Heels and Magic Film’s Cold were selected.

Also among the finalists are Latvia’s Boring as Hell from Ausma Media, Bulgaria’s Babyland from AGITPROP, Israel’s Soul Sucker from Dori Media and Turkey’s The Dissection from May Productions.











