Foxtel Group Extends Indian Premier League Rights

The Foxtel Group has secured a multiyear exclusive broadcast rights extension for the Tata Indian Premier League Men’s T20 tournament.

The agreement will see it continue as the exclusive tournament broadcaster in Australia with games to be shown live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, until at least 2027.

The renewed five-year deal will see 74 matches made available to its 4.6 million subscribers each season, with the number of Tata IPL games expected to grow over the course of the term.

Rebecca McCloy, Foxtel Group’s commercial director for sport, said: “The Tata IPL changed the game more than fifteen years ago and boasts a premier product that attracts intrigue and interest from cricket fans all over the globe.

“This extended partnership with the Tata IPL complements and bolsters our already unrivaled cricket offering for subscribers—with fans able to watch all of the big games in one place on Fox Sports.”