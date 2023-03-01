Foxtel Group & Warner Bros. Discovery in New Content, Platform Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foxtel Group and Warner Bros. Discovery have entered into a new multiyear agreement, which will see the Australian platform remain the home of HBO, Max Originals, Warner Bros. and Discovery programming.

The Foxtel Group will continue to deliver thousands of hours of series and movies from the WBD catalog to subscribers in Australia across both Foxtel and BINGE.

It covers current and future seasons of HBO’s most-watched series, including House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, along with returning seasons of HBO Original series including Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason. It also features returning seasons of cult-favorite Max Original series including And Just Like That…, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Peacemaker, and upcoming HBO Original series, including The Idol, White House Plumbers, The Sympathizer with Robert Downey Jr. and The Palace with Kate Winslet, and Max Original series such as Love & Death, Dune: The Sisterhood, The Batman spin-off The Penguin and Duster series by J.J. Abrams. Warner Bros. Television series such as The Flash, East New York and The Winchesters are part of the pact, as are blockbuster movies such as Dune 2, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and Barbie and a vast film library including the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings films, as well as DC Universe.

The agreement also spans a range of channels across Foxtel Group platforms, including Discovery, Discovery Turbo, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, CNN International, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Foxtel Group’s CEO, Patrick Delany, said: “This landmark partnership cements our position as the partner of choice to the world’s largest entertainment studios. We are delighted Warner Bros. Discovery chose us as we continue our long-standing partnership together with optionality at its core. A unique business model like ours that covers multiple platforms and brands means we can partner for the long term, and together, we will continue to entertain millions of Australians every day for years to come.”

Warner Bros. Discovery’s president and managing director for Western Pacific, James Gibbons, said: “Foxtel Group is a long-term, historic partner for Warner Bros. Discovery in Australia, and we are thrilled to deepen this strong collaboration with a renewed agreement that reflects the scale and opportunity of Foxtel Group’s growing suite of products and customer base.

“As we look to drive strategic growth of our business across all platforms locally, this deal also provides optionality for future collaboration, including for our future streaming service, that will ultimately offer Australians greater access to the world-class storytelling and much-loved brands Warner Bros. Discovery is renowned for.”

Foxtel Group’s chief content and commercial officer, Amanda Laing said: “We have a very established history with Warner Bros. Discovery in Australia. The future is now even brighter for both our companies as a result of this deal, as it ensures the continued evolution of both businesses in Australia, with our unique combination of assets and our strong subscriber base providing scale and reach.

“The incredible breadth of content that Warner Bros. Discovery have become famous for continues to break viewing records with our subscribers. We are also excited that our distribution of this much-loved content will extend to our new streaming aggregation product in the future. This innovative new deal speaks to our commitment to evolve and grow together and the trust and respect between Warner Bros. Discovery and the Foxtel Group.”